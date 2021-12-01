Meteorological Winter Begins But Doesn’t Feel Like It

by Shane Butler

Meteorological winter is underway but we’re in the midst of a warming trend and it’s likely to hang around through the weekend. High pressure will be the main weather feature over the region. This will help keep lots of sunshine overhead and temps respond. Mornings do start out chilly but temps recover nicely with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the work week. Afternoon temps will run well above the average highs for this time of the year. Over the weekend, we continue in a very mild weather pattern. No weather issues for any of your outdoor plans. Next week is looking a bit more active weather wise. A front passes through on Monday and another one Thursday. We expect a few showers with the one on Monday. Rain and possibly a few rumbles with the second one passing through Thursday.