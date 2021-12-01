Montgomery County Mugshots (11/15/21-11/30/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BAILEY, HERMAN – SORNA Violation
BASS, J’TARI – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
BIRMINGHAM, DEMETRIUS – Assault 2nd
BOYD, CHRISTOPHER – Pedestrian Under Influence
BROWN, EDWARD – Break-Enter Vehicle
BROWN, RODERIKA – Break-Enter Vehicle
BUCKMASTER, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary III
BUFORD, RODNEY – Burglary 3rd
CARDEN JR, JERRY – Break-Enter Vehicle
CHAPPELL, BRANDON – Theft of Property 1st
COLEY, SEAN – Hold for Other
DAVIS, RACHAEL – Trafficking in Stolen Identities
EDWARDS, BRENTON – Community Notification-Residence
HARRIS, KEVEN – Intimidating a Witness
HUFFMAN, CEDRIC – Arrested for Other Agency
JOHNSON, MARCUS – Murder
JONES, MARTAVIUS – Robbery 2nd Degree-Residence-Strong Arm
JORDAN, JAMICHAEL – Domestic Violence 3rd(Harassment)
MACKEY, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd Dwelling
MCLEMORE, BERRIEN – Assault I
MCQUEEN, MARY – Probation Violation
PARKER, RONNIE – Burglary 3rd
PERRY, TERRY – Felony DV 3rd Harassment
REDA, ERIC – Criminal Poss Forged Instr 3rd
REESE, KENNETH – SORNA Violation-Probation Revocation
SMITH, ROBERT – Burglary 3rd
SMITH, VICTORIA – Parole Violation
TATUM, DERRICK – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
TAYLOR JR, JOSEPH – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
WHITE, JAMES – Giving False Name to Law Enforcement Officer
WILEY, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
WILLIAMS, DARRYL – Auto Burglary
WILLIAMS, WILEY – Probation Violation
WILSON, STANLEY – Robbery 1st
