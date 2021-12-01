Montgomery Public Schools Celebrates End of State Intervention with Video Release

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state intervention of Montgomery Public Schools has ended today after nearly five years. The school system is celebrating by releasing a video that declares “It’s a Brand New Day.”

In June, the Alabama State Board of Education voted to remove Montgomery Public Schools from intervention. MPS has been under intervention since February of 2017.

The intervention began when then-State School Supt. Michael Sentance expressed concerns with the school system’s finances, student achievement, nutrition and transportation. He wanted the state to have full control to make improvements.

Since that time, the state and MPS both have named new superintendents, and there are many new members on the Montgomery County school board, including school board President Clare Weil.

The state board’s resolution said that the Montgomery County Board of Education has achieved suitable and significant progress after presenting an update on its progress last year.

ALSDE says that MPS must maintain academic progress, have one and-a-half months worth of financial reserves and have acceptable operations in transportation, child nutrition and other areas.