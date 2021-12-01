Montgomery Salvation Army seeing greater need this holiday season

by Mattie Davis

It’s the time of the year where the Salvation Army bells are ringing, and with the pandemic the non-profit is in need of your generosity more now than ever.

Last year during the holiday season, the Montgomery Salvation Army fed around 500 kids, now that need has increased to 3000 thousand children. With this increased demand, they are also seeing a volunteer shortage. Volunteers are usually placed at grocery stores all across the community, but this year you may only find them at Walmart and Sam’s.

With only 15 percent of their donation goals met, they have until Christmas Eve to find enough generosity to provide for those in our community who are in need this holiday season.

There are multiple ways you can help out by volunteering to ring a bell, adopting an angel, or mailing in donations. For information visit https://give.salvationarmyalm.org/campaign/the-salvation-army-montgomery-online-kettle/c373991.