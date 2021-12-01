New Artwork Unveiled in Montgomery to Honor Rosa Parks

by Kay McCabe

The city of Montgomery along with Troy University unveiled a new piece of art in honor of Rosa Parks on Wednesday.

City, county and military leaders gathered at the Rosa Parks Museum for the unveiling. Fred D. Gray was also in attendance and says he can remember the day Parks got arrested.

“Upon my return to the city late that evening, I was shocked to learn that Mrs. Parks had been arrested,” said Gray.

Attendees said they were in awe at the statue and took away a deeper message.

“Had it not been for Rosa Parks,” said Travis Jackson, Black Lives Matter advocate, “we would not have the power or the audacity to stand up against systemic racism.”