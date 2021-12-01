Prattville Police Searching for Christmas Display Vandals

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Prattville is investigating a case of Christmas vandalism after crews found several light displays were vandalized on Maple Street over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vandalism is one reason that more and more cameras are going up on Maple Street. Historically, this was Old Plank Road. The city has worked to revitalize this area with a walking trail.. and the cameras that are necessary to keep people and property safe.

“We enjoy it,” Prattville resident Kathryn Cuthbertson told Alabama News Network. “I come down here with my kids, walk my dogs. It’s really an asset to downtown to have the space. It saddens me to see people taking advantage of that and messing things up for everyone.”

We have talked to Prattville police. They tell us they are taking this vandalism seriously and plan to punish whomever is responsible.

If you can help police catch the vandals who damaged the Christmas light displays on Maple Street, call (334) 361-99-11.