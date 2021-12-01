Sunshine And Afternoon Warmth Kickoff December

by Ben Lang

While Wednesday may be our first day of December, it won’t feel like we are in a winter month. Temperatures peak in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the sky remains sunny with just a few clouds here and there. Temperatures still cool down considerably overnight. However, it won’t be as cool as recent nights. Lows fall into the mid 40s.

Thursday could be a cloudless or near-cloudless day in our area. Believe it or not, temperatures could be even warmer than Wednesday’s. Many locations peak in the mid 70s during the afternoon. Thursday night lows may not fall much below 50°. Clouds increase Friday, but some sunshine remains in the mix. Temperatures could reach the mid 70s during the afternoon again.

The weekend features a mix of sun and clouds. It now looks like most of the weekend remains rain-free. However, just like recent days, a front appears likely to approach our area by late Sunday. However, the degree to which rain accompanies the front remains in question. Between two longer range global models, the ECMWF offers a drier solution. It shows a spottier coverage of rain with lighter amounts, mainly Sunday night. Meanwhile, the GFS shows more widespread and heavier rain. It also shows more lingering clouds and perhaps some rain around next Monday and Tuesday.

For now, the rain chance looks very low next Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. However, temperatures likely turn cooler, with highs in the mid 60s next Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 40s. Next Wednesday actually looks like our best chance for rain over the next eight days. Both the ECMWF and the GFS show another weather system and associated front sending clouds and rain our direction.