Deputy Dies in Wilcox County

by Emily Ryan

UPDATE 10:37 12/1/2021 D.A. Jackson has confirmed one of the deputies has died. The other is expected to be OK.

__________________________________________________________________

District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed that two Wilcox County deputies have been shot.

The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon in the town of Yellow Bluff.

Witnesses say one deputy was flown to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers from around the area were on the scene.

Details are limited at the moment, but stay with Alabama News Network for the latest details and updates.