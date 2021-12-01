U.S. Supreme Court Justices Signal They May Approve Abortion Limits

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is signaling it will uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.

After nearly two hours of arguments on Wednesday, all six conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, indicated they would uphold the Mississippi law.

A decision is expected at the end of next June.

