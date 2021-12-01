UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomeryshooting

Montgomery police have now identified the woman who died of a gunshot wound on Monday.

Police say 18-year-old Marium Mathew of Montgomery was found in the 3700 block of Seaton Boulevard at about 8:20 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, which is just off Vaughn Road east of Taylor Road.

Police are conducting a death investigation. They have released no other information about the case.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

 

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts