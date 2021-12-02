39th Annual Farm City Banquet Held to Celebrate Local Agriculture Businesses

by Carrington Cole

November 2nd is Farm City Day and an annual celebration was held for it.

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce held their 39th annual Farm City Banquet in Autaugaville. The banquet is in celebration of the local agriculture, forestry, and other related industries. This is because agriculture related work generates a huge economic impact for Autauga County each year.

There were also local agriculture businesses and school programs present to showcase their products and missions. A member of the Marbury FFA Chapter, Daisie Hiobish, discussed why her chapter was present at the Farm City Banquet.

“We’re here for the farmers, since that is what we’re based on,” stated Hiobish. “Like farmers and a lot of the higher ups because it does bring awareness to us and people, that will attract attention to, is something that we would love to bring to our chapter because it’s something that is based around a lot of agriculture.”

The evening included an award ceremony for Autauga County business leaders and students.