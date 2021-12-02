Behind the Blue Fence: A Montgomery Whitewater Update

by Alabama News Network Staff

Construction began on Montgomery Whitewater in the first week of June. Officials close to the project say construction is on schedule for a Memorial Day 2023 completion.

Right now the parks two ponds, both whitewater channels, and the massive pumps that will move nearly 500k gallons of water per minute are being installed.

“We’re about 5 or 6 months into construction, so about another 18 months to completion. Whats going to be happening over the next 60 days, our bottom pond, you’re going to see some concrete placement there and then we’ll start to build the channels working up to the top pond,” says project manager Jeffrey Gustin.

In addition to whitewater kayaking and rafting, Gustin says the park will have “something for everyone,” including walking, hiking, and biking trails, zip lines, a restaurant, and an amphitheater.

The developers will also keep and make upgrades to the boat ramp that sits on the property.

The whitewater park is being funded by the City and County and with that, developers want to keep a “public park” feel.

Thats why everyone will be able to enter the park free.

Those wanting to ride the rapids, eat, or participate uncertain events will be required to pay.

Jesco, INC. Construction based in Montgomery is handling the construction phase of Montgomery Whitewater.

Officials say there is also more than 40% minority business participation in the project.