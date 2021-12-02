Body of Missing Union Springs Man Found at Wreck Site in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say the body of a Union Springs man who had been reported missing has been found at the site where he wrecked his car.

State troopers say 58-year-old Clifton Milbry was killed when he wrecked his car at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27. But because the wreckage was about 25 yards into the woods, his body was not recovered until two days later, after his family had reported him missing.

State troopers say Milbry had been speeding on U.S. Highway 29 about eight miles south of Tuskegee. They say he drove off the road, overcorrected, then hit a ditch before his car flipped several times.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Aviation Unit were called in and were able to find the wreckage.