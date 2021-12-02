City of Montgomery Presents “12 Days of Christmas” Events
The City of Montgomery has announced its “12 Days of Christmas” celebration, which features events through New Year’s Eve.
According to the city, the celebration will Montgomery’s favorite yuletide traditions with new activities.
The City’s Department of Cultural Affairs will present six events, including Christmas on the River, Montgomery’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Riverfront Park on December 8 at 6 p.m. and the Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long on December 21 from 6-8 p.m.
This year, the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 will be moved to the Riverwalk Amphitheater and will feature fireworks as well as local and regional musicians to help ring in the new year.
EVENTS:
- The NutQracker presented by SQUAD
December 3-5 at Leila Barlow Theatre, 930 S. Jackson
- Christmas Lights Festival at the Montgomery Zoo
December 3-25 at the Montgomery Zoo
- Christmas on Madison
Curb Market, Montgomery Center for the Arts, Southern Arts & Market Collective & Crave Café Food Truck
December 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
https://stayhappening.com/e/christmas-on-madison-E2ISU381YEQ
- WXFX Toy Hill 2021
A 48 Hour Collection of Toys for Tots
December 3-5 at Brewbaker Motors – https://www.wxfx.com/toy-hill-2021/
- Christmas on the River – Lighting Ceremony for the City of Montgomery’s Christmas Tree
December 8 at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park
- Messiah Sing-A-Long Montgomery Chorale
December 7 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension
https://www.montgomerychorale.org/our-season
- Family Heirloom Christmas Card Photo Shoot
December 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, One Festival Drive
https://mmfa.org/programs-events/calendar/
- Nutcracker presented by the Montgomery Ballet
December 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center
- Montgomery Christmas Parade
December 10 at 6:15 p.m. on Dexter Avenue
- MGM Holiday Movie Marathon
December 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis Theatre
- Family Games the Night Before Christmas
December 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library
Montgomery City County Public Library
https://www.mccpl.lib.al.us/Pages/Index/20283/event-calendars
- Joyce Caddell Holiday Pops Concert by the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra
December 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center
https://www.montgomerysymphony.org/event/joyce-caddell-holiday-pops-concert-3/
- A Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long featuring Capital Sounds
December 21, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Amphitheatre
- Downtown Countdown – NYE Celebration
December 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Riverwalk Amphitheatre