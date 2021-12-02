City of Montgomery Presents “12 Days of Christmas” Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced its “12 Days of Christmas” celebration, which features events through New Year’s Eve.

According to the city, the celebration will Montgomery’s favorite yuletide traditions with new activities.

The City’s Department of Cultural Affairs will present six events, including Christmas on the River, Montgomery’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Riverfront Park on December 8 at 6 p.m. and the Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long on December 21 from 6-8 p.m.

This year, the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 will be moved to the Riverwalk Amphitheater and will feature fireworks as well as local and regional musicians to help ring in the new year.

EVENTS:

The NutQracker presented by SQUAD

December 3-5 at Leila Barlow Theatre, 930 S. Jackson

www.squadacademyofdance.com

Christmas Lights Festival at the Montgomery Zoo

December 3-25 at the Montgomery Zoo

https://www.montgomeryzoo.com

Christmas on Madison

Curb Market, Montgomery Center for the Arts, Southern Arts & Market Collective & Crave Café Food Truck

December 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

https://stayhappening.com/e/christmas-on-madison-E2ISU381YEQ

WXFX Toy Hill 2021

A 48 Hour Collection of Toys for Tots

December 3-5 at Brewbaker Motors – https://www.wxfx.com/toy-hill-2021/

Christmas on the River – Lighting Ceremony for the City of Montgomery’s Christmas Tree

December 8 at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park

www.mgmcityevents.com

Messiah Sing-A-Long Montgomery Chorale

December 7 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension

https://www.montgomerychorale.org/our-season

Family Heirloom Christmas Card Photo Shoot

December 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, One Festival Drive

https://mmfa.org/programs-events/calendar/

Nutcracker presented by the Montgomery Ballet

December 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center

https://montgomeryballet.org/

Montgomery Christmas Parade

December 10 at 6:15 p.m. on Dexter Avenue

www.mgmcityevents.com

MGM Holiday Movie Marathon

December 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis Theatre

www.mgmcityevents.com

Family Games the Night Before Christmas

December 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library

Montgomery City County Public Library

https://www.mccpl.lib.al.us/Pages/Index/20283/event-calendars

Joyce Caddell Holiday Pops Concert by the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra

December 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center

https://www.montgomerysymphony.org/event/joyce-caddell-holiday-pops-concert-3/

A Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long featuring Capital Sounds

December 21, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Amphitheatre

www.mgmcityevents.com

Downtown Countdown – NYE Celebration

December 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Riverwalk Amphitheatre

www.mgmcityevents.com