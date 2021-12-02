Continued Spring-Like Warmth

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: It is certainly not feeling like December across the area today as an area of high pressure is centered to our south, and will remain firmly in control our weather into the weekend. A ridge is building in the upper-levels as well and that is going to be providing us great weather with sunny, mild days, and clear nights. We reach the mid 70s tomorrow and Friday, which are 10-15 degrees above average for early December in Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The pattern doesn’t change much over the weekend. Saturday will remain dry with highs in the mid 70s. On Sunday, highs will again be in the low 70s, but clouds will increase late as a cold front will bring rain to the state Sunday night and early Monday morning.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday’s SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will be played in Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta (3p CT kickoff). The day in Atlanta will be dry and mild… with a partly sunny sky temperatures will reach 70 degrees by mid-afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday morning, and in fact, the system looks to tap into Gulf moisture, so rainfall totals look to be higher now…it will end from the northwest during the afternoon hours. The day will be cooler with a high in the 60s. The front will become nearly stationary over South Alabama Monday night, and that will keep the weather unsettled through much of next week. Tuesday for now looks dry, but Wednesday and Thursday look to feature more rain and storms. Highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

Have an enthusiastic Thursday!!!

Ryan