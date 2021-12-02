Milder Weather Pattern For Now

by Shane Butler

Our unseasonably warm weather pattern continues on and it’s hanging around for a few more days. High pressure over the gulf is helping to keep any cold air out of the region. Westerly winds help maintain a daily warm up into the 70s. We expect this to continue at least through Sunday. This will be really nice weather conditions for area Christmas tree lightings and parades. Some changes are on the way for early next week and beyond. Looks like an active weather pattern with a couple of fronts working through the region. The first one passes through Monday. We expect a round of showers to push through the area. We’re in between systems Tuesday but another front heads into the state Wednesday. The latter half of that week is looking wet with occasional showers and possibly a few storms. May wanta take advantage of this nice stretch of weather and get the Christmas tree and outdoor decorating done before next week.