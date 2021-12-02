More Warm Afternoons Ahead, But More Clouds Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday features abundant sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Temperatures reach the mid 70s in most locations during the afternoon. This evening and overnight look milder. The Prattville Christmas tree lighting and the Andalusia Christmas parade are on tap for 7PM this evening. The weather won’t be a problem, with a clear sky and temperatures gradually falling through the 50s. Overnight lows may not fall below the upper 40s across much of our area.

Friday looks like another nice day. However, cloud-cover looks higher. Sunshine remains in the mix, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night lows only fall to around 50°

The weekend looks mainly dry and warm. Temperatures surge into the 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Each day features a mix of sun and clouds. Lows only fall into the 50s each night. A few showers appear possible Sunday, especially towards the late evening. That as a cold front arrives from the northwest. The front moves through our area Sunday night and early Monday morning. That’s when our better chance for rain (and possibly some storms) will be.

Much of Monday’s rain could be during the morning. The afternoon could trend drier and sunnier. However, Monday likely remains cooler with highs in the 60s. Monday night lows fall to around 40°. Next Tuesday looks mainly dry but remains a bit cooler. Temperatures top out in the 60s. More systems and/or fronts arrive around the middle and end of next week. Rain appears at least fairly likely next Wednesday and Thursday. Some storms could be in the mix too. However, details likely become clearer in the coming days, so check back for updates to our forecast.