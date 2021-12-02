Single Vehicle Accident Causes Damage to First Baptist Church Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night caused damage to First Baptist Church Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded around 9 p.m. to the area of South Perry Street and Scott Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Pastor Mark Bethea posted pictures of the damage this morning.

Pastor Bethea said the driver ran into the front steps of the Main Sanctuary causing heavy damage to the staircase and railing.

This all happened while the historic church is still cleaning up after being hit by a suspected arsonist in September.

27-year-old Xiaoqin Yan was charged with second-degree arson in that case.

Alabama News Network spoke with Pastor Mark Bethea Thursday morning.