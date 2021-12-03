ADPH: COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Schools Fall to Near 400

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows that cases have now dropped to near 400.

The dashboard for December 2 shows 414 cases in Alabama schools, down from 537 in the November 18 report. There was no dashboard on November 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The numbers from November 18 are in parentheses:

Montgomery: 29 (12)

Autauga County: 0 (11)

Elmore County: 7 (fewer than 5)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Selma: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE