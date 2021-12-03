Court Rejects Bias Claim by Former Congressman Artur Davis

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal appeals court has ruled that former Congressman Artur Davis can’t pursue a racial discrimination claim against the nonprofit legal organization he once headed.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate Artur Davis’ lawsuit against Legal Services Alabama, which provides legal assistance to the needy in civil matters.

Davis worked as executive director of the agency for nine months ending in August 2017 before resigning. He later filed suit claiming he was forced out and treated unfairly because of his race.

Davis was Congressman for Alabama’s 7th Congressional District from 2003 to 2011. He ran for governor in 2010 and for mayor of Montgomery in 2015 and 2019, losing all three of those races.

