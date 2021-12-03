Foggy Friday Morning; Wet Pattern Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: Be careful out there this morning, we are seeing widespread fog to start the day, but once the fog mixes out, we are in store for another terrific day of weather. The spring-like warmth continues today with a generally sunny sky allowing for temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 70s across Central and South Alabama. These are 10-15 degrees above average for early December in Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The nice weather continues into the weekend as the pattern doesn’t change. Saturday will remain partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 70s. On Sunday, highs will again be in the mid 70s, but clouds will increase through the day as a cold front approaches the state Sunday night.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow’s SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will be played in Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta (3p CT kickoff). The day in Atlanta will be dry and mild… with a partly sunny sky temperatures will reach the low 70s by mid-afternoon.

RAIN RETURNS: As the cold front moves into the state, expect rain to return late Sunday night into the daytime hours Monday. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely, and while some thunder is possible, but we still do not expect any severe thunderstorms. Rain will end from northwest to southeast across the state late Monday. Monday will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK: Tuesday looks mainly dry, but the second half of the week looks a lot more active with the potential for two more systems bringing rain and storms back to Alabama. The first system moves through Wednesday, with another one Thursday into Friday. Way too early to know if severe weather will be an issue, but over the next 10 days, model QPF totals across Alabama are in the 2-4 inch range. The dry pattern looks to be coming to and end. Afternoon highs much of next week should be in the 60s and 70s.

Have an incredible Friday!!!

Ryan