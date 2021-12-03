Former Troy City Schools Bookkeeper Avoids Prison, Must Pay Restitution

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former bookkeeper who pleaded guilty to stealing from Troy’s public schools avoided prison time but must pay nearly $27,000 in restitution.

A statement from the Alabama attorney general’s office says 53-year-old Sherry Hassey Tucker of Ramer also must spend two years on supervised probation.

Tucker admitted to pocketing money that was collected from teachers and parents for school events and concealing the thefts with a fake receipt book. S

he appeared in court Wednesday in Pike County. The Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts uncovered the missing money during an audit.

