Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Eastdale Mall Goes on Shopping Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eastdale Mall is joining Alabama News Network for our 8th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Our drive collects toys for The Salvation Army of Montgomery.

Company officials recently joined us for a shopping spree. They bought more than $1,000 worth of toys at the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway. Those toys will be placed inside the Magical Christmas toy vault at Eastdale Mall for everyone to see.

“We should be in the business of serving others,” Eastdale Mall General Manager Richard Holman said. “If you do something to help kids and on Christmas Day put a smile on their face, that’s what it’s all about.”

We thank Eastdale Mall for its support and for being home to our toy vault again this year. But we still need your help to make the toy drive a success. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of our sponsor locations between now and Friday, Dec. 10. Those toys will go to registered families right here in our area. One of those locations is the customer service desk at Eastdale Mall.

TOY DROPOFF LOCATIONS AND SHOPPING LISTS