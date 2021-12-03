Montgomery Zoo Hosts 30th Annual Christmas Lights Festival

by Carrington Cole

It’s that time of year again! It’s the annual Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival.

The Montgomery Zoo is hosting their 30th annual Christmas Lights Festival. Starting December 3 at 6 pm, Montgomery Mayor Reed will flip the switch to turn on all of the holiday lights in the zoo. Guests can purchase their tickets for $10 while also enjoying different activities at the zoo. Guests can also see the Christmas tree festival and meet Santa Clause at the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum.

Programs Services Manager at the Montgomery Zoo Steven Pierce talked about what guests can experience at the Christmas Lights Festival.

“It’s just an opportunity for people to come out and celebrate the holiday season,” stated Pierce. “Also, it’s a great way to be able to see the zoo at night versus during the day. There’ll be thousands of lights that are sparkling throughout the area and it’s a great opportunity for people to just stroll around the zoo, take their time, and enjoy time with their family.”

The Christmas Lights Festival will run from December 3 to Christmas Day.