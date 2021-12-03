MPS Partners With UAB to Administer Weekly COVID Tests in Elementary Schools

by Kay McCabe

Montgomery Public Schools have partnered with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to administer weekly COVID-19 tests in all of its elementary schools.

The weekly voluntary tests are available to staff and students who have a signed permission slip by a parent or guardian.

“I just want to encourage them to get this done, this is not only good for at school, its good for at home,” said Dorothy Rogers, lead nurse of MPS, “Especially with the holidays coming up, you’re going to be around more family. This is a way to make sure your kids are safe to be around other people.”

Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says they are looking forward to more partnerships in the future and looking to bring weekly COVID tests to all MPS schools.