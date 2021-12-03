Playoff Spot on the Line as Alabama Faces Georgia in SEC Championship Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 4 Alabama is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff when it plays No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.

It is possible the Crimson Tide could make the four-team playoff field even with a loss to the Bulldogs.

Georgia is playing to protect its No. 1 ranking in the playoff but likely is assured of a spot even if its loses to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide took a 41-24 home win over Georgia last season and has a six-game winning streak over the Bulldogs. The streak includes two wins in the SEC championship game.

The game is at 3PM CST on CBS 8.

