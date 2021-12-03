The Capitol Christmas Tree has been Lit in Annual Ceremony

by Carrington Cole

The holiday season has brought back Christmas events for everyone to enjoy.

December 3 was the Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony and a lot of Montgomery residents came out to see this wonderful tradition.

The City of Montgomery held their official lighting ceremony for the Capitol City’s Christmas tree at the Capitol steps. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony began in 1951 and was known as ‘Every Light a Prayer for Peace.’ Governor Kay Ivey, along with the Garden Club of Alabama, lit the Christmas tree to kick start the holiday season.

The Chairman of the Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony and Garden Club member Suzy Shepherd had this to say about the annual ceremony.

“Well, I think that they get real excited to know that they can have a prayer,” stated Shepherd. “That every light on the tree is a prayer for peace and that we can have peace and we’re so thankful for the troops for what they did then and what they’re doing now.”

The event included festive music and even Santa Clause made an appearance for everyone to enjoy. The 35-foot Christmas tree will be lit nightly throughout the holiday season. The City of Montgomery will have more Christmas events for everyone to enjoy through New Year’s Eve.