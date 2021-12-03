Three Southside High School Students Arrested in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrests three Southside High School students — two for bringing guns to school.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says his office was alerted by an anonymous tip this morning — that a student may have taken a gun to school.

The campus was placed on lockdown for about an hour and a half — while deputies swept the school.

Three fully loaded guns — and marijuana — were found during the search.

“The person that called in in my mind is a hero. Don’t know how many lives we saved today. Cause when you have three fully loaded guns, I mean you’re talking in excess of 40, 45 rounds easily. And there’s no telling what kind of damage that could have done,” said Granthum.

Granthum says the third student arrested at the school — was wanted by Selma Police — for shooting into an occupied dwelling.