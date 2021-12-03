Warming Trend Continues Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to maintain a hold over the deep south. This will keep us in a rather mild weather pattern for now. Southwesterly winds are keeping any cold air from moving into the area. The southwest flow will transport clouds through here a times but we remain dry through most of the weekend. Temps will maintain mid to even upper 70s for highs. A frontal boundary will approach the state on Monday. This system will be a rain maker for the area. The boundary sticks around and the chance for showers continues into Tuesday. An area of low pressure will develop along the front and eventually put us in an area that favors more rain and storms Wednesday. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, so we will need to be weather aware Wednesday into Thursday. Temps during most of next week will be in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s. That means any cold air stays away and the mild temps linger into that following weekend.