Alabama’s Offensive Line Comes Up Big in SEC Championship vs. Georgia

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Alabama’s blockers went from being bullied to dominant in the span of a week.

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide’s offensive line rose to the occasion against No. 1 Georgia’s heralded defensive front in a 41-24 Southeastern Conference Championship game victory on Saturday that sealed a playoff spot for Alabama.

It was a marked turnaround for a team that gave up seven sacks against a lesser defense at Auburn last weekend and took more than 59 minutes to score its first touchdown before winning 24-22 in quadruple overtime.

It was also a resounding response in a matchup that appeared to favor the Bulldogs.

