Juvenile, Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Two Separate Shootings in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday night. The shootings left a juvenile and a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were called to a hospital at about 6:50 p.m. where a juvenile male had been taken with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the juvenile had been shot in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue. That is off S. Court Street just inside the Bypass.

In the second shooting, police say they were called to the 5700 block of Eagle Circle at around 10:40 p.m. That’s where they found a man had been shot. That location is just off Gas Light Curve.

Police say they have no other information to release about either shooting.