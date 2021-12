Prattville Celebrates Holidays with 48th Annual Christmas Parade

by Alabama News Network Staff

Folks in Prattville are celebrating the holidays with the 48th annual Christmas Parade.

The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but this year it returned on Friday night to the delight of residents and visitors.

If you missed the parade, there are still plenty of other Christmas-themed attractions to enjoy. They include seeing the city’s 30-foot Christmas tree, taking part in ice skating and enjoying a snow machine.