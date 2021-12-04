Two Arrested after Baby Found Abandoned in Alabama Walmart

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say two people have been arrested after a baby was found abandoned in a Walmart store in the Tuscaloosa County city of Northport.

Police say 37-year-old Melissa A. Smith of was arrested on marijuana possession and other drug charges following the discovery of the baby Thursday night.

They say the child’s mother, 37-year-old Bethany Joy Boothe of Northport, was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant for a traffic offense. It wasn’t clear what Smith was doing with the baby or where Boothe was during the incident.

The child is healthy and was placed into custody of the Department of Human Resources.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)