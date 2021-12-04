Warm Days Continue With A Wet Pattern Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

WARM AND SUNNY DAY: Temperatures have been well above average on this December day, with temps in the low to mid 70s across much of the area. We had some clouds this morning, but they are starting to filter out before more clouds roll in this evening.

CLOUDY AND WARMER NIGHT: Clouds will begin to move in shortly after the Sun sets, and will leave us with a cloudy night. Temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 50s, which is also above average for this time of year. A spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out, but these showers will not be a washout.

CLOUDY AND WARM SUNDAY: Clouds will hang around throughout most of the day with highs in the 70s once again. A slight chance of rain is possible in the morning hours, but rain chances will die out by the afternoon.

LOOK AHEAD: A very wet and stormy pattern is ahead for the week. A cold front will be moving through early Monday morning which could produce some stronger storms with it. Another cold front will be on the way Wednesday/Thursday, which we are keeping an eye on for the potential to be severe. The rain chances hang around for next weekend, as well.