AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Reclaims No. 1; Georgia Slips to No. 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season — as No. 1 in the nation.

The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll after beating previously top-ranked Georgia.

Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped three spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game.

The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4.

The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (First Place Votes in Parentheses):

1. Alabama (50)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati (3)

5. Notre Dame

6. Baylor

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Utah

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Pitt

14. Oklahoma

15. Oregon

16. Louisiana

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. Clemson

20. Wake Forest

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Texas A&M

24. UTSA

25. Kentucky

