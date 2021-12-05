AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Reclaims No. 1; Georgia Slips to No. 3
Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season — as No. 1 in the nation.
The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll after beating previously top-ranked Georgia.
Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season, jumped three spots after dominating the Southeastern Conference title game.
The Bulldogs fell to No. 3. In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4.
The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (First Place Votes in Parentheses):
1. Alabama (50)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Georgia
4. Cincinnati (3)
5. Notre Dame
6. Baylor
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma State
10. Utah
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Pitt
14. Oklahoma
15. Oregon
16. Louisiana
17. Iowa
18. NC State
19. Clemson
20. Wake Forest
21. Houston
22. Arkansas
23. Texas A&M
24. UTSA
25. Kentucky
