Auburn to Play in Birmingham Bowl Against Houston

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn will play No. 21 Houston in the Birmingham Bowl, a couple of hours from the Tigers’ campus.

The Tigers are 6-6 after dropping their last four regular-season games. In their final regular season game, they did take Alabama into four overtimes before falling 24-22.

The Cougars had won 11 straight games before falling to playoff-bound Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The game is Dec. 28 at the new Protective Stadium near the BJCC.

