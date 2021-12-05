Ball State, Georgia State to Play in Camellia Bowl in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ball State and Georgia State are set to meet in the eighth annual TaxAct Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day.

The game will be at 1:30 p.m. CST on ESPN. The game will be played at the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery.

Ball State (6-6) is one of eight bowl eligible teams from the Mid-American Conference. All six teams in the MAC West Division finished with .500 record or better.

Georgia State (7-5) won six of its last seven games to close the regular season. The Panthers finished 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference play with the only two losses coming to division winners Louisiana and Appalachian State. GSU suffered a 34-24 loss at Auburn on Sept. 25 in a game they lead in the fourth quarter.

“We are thrilled to have Ball State and Georgia State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl,” executive director Johnny Williams said. “We have had a history of competitive, down-to-the wire games and this year should be no different. We are excited that Ball State and Georgia State will be spending Christmas in Montgomery.”

The City of Montgomery is synonymous with Christmas Day bowl games. The annual Blue-Gray Football Classic was played at the historic Cramton Bowl from 1939-2003. The Blue-Gray Football Classic was first played on Christmas Day in 1954. The event became an annual Christmas Day tradition beginning in 1979.

Montgomery has also served as the home to the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff, the Montgomery Bowl and the Boeing Red Tails Classic games, also managed by ESPN Events.

Tickets for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl can be purchased online at: https://www.camelliabowl.com/tickets

ESPN Zone Tickets are priced at $150 each. Reserved grandstand tickets are $30 each.