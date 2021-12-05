CFP: Alabama to Play Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl in Semifinal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The College Football Playoff is set: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make college football’s final four from a non-Power Five conference.

The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their reward will be a matchup with the defending national champions. The Crimson Tide is in the playoff for the seventh time in its eight-year history.

The winners of the semifinal games on Dec. 31 will play for the College Football National Championship on Monday, January 10.

