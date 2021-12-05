Montgomery Police Investigating Second Fatal Shooting on Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a second fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police say at about 11:48 a.m, they were called to the 400 block of Japonica Street. That’s between Rosa Parks Avenue and E.D. Nixon Avenue, just inside the Bypass.

Police found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Earlier Sunday, police say three men were shot on Vaughn Plaza Road, just off Vaughn Road outside the Bypass. One of the three men was killed.