Montgomery Teen Dies After Friday Night Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

MPD has opened a homicide investigation, after a 16 year old was shot and killed.

Police say 16 year old Trent Wilson Jr. was shot on Friday Dec.3, on the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.

Wilson later died in the hospital.

Details of the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 215-stop, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.