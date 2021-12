by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Montgomery woman.

State troopers say 54-year-old Loretta Coats Basinger wrecked about 7:05 p.m. Sunday on Alexander Road, about one mile south of Pike Road.

Investigators say her vehicle left the road, hit a sign and overturned. They say she was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out. She was pronounced dead at the scene.