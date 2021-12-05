Republican Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican political icon Bob Dole has died at age 98. His wife Elizabeth Dole posted the news on social media Sunday morning.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

