Three Shot, One Killed in Sunday Morning Shooting in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting just off Vaughn Road that left one man dead and two other men hurt.

Police say at about 1:15 this morning, they responded to the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. That is near the Vaughn Plaza shopping center just off Eastern Boulevard.

That’s where they found one man dead at the scene. Police say the other two men had non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation and they have released no other information about the case.