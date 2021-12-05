U.S. Senator Richard Shelby Releases Statement on Death of Bob Dole

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has released a statement on the death of former U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, who died at 98.

“I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Dole, who left an indelible impact on our nation. He was a close friend and mentor to me in the Senate.

“A decorated World War II veteran, former Senate Majority Leader, Republican vice presidential nominee, and Republican presidential nominee – Bob served our country with honor. He was a bastion of conservative principles for more than a generation.

“I am confident his legacy will live on well past his time. My wife, Annette, and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, and their family.”

— From the Office of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby