Warm And Cloudy Sunday With Active Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

ANOTHER WARM DAY: A couple of locations in the area nearly touched 80° on this December day. We’ve had a good mix of clouds and sunshine today, with rain chances staying minimal. Cloud cover will become a little more abundant as the evening progresses.

WARMER THAN NORMAL NIGHT: Tonight will feature temperatures around 60° with mostly cloudy conditions. Isolated rain showers may be possible ahead of a cold front that will move through the area tomorrow.

STORMY START TO THE WEEK: A cold front will be moving through the area tomorrow, and this will bring the chance for showers and storms, some which could be on the stronger side. While this complex does look impressive, some dynamic factors are not quite there to bring a higher risk for severe storms. However, the risk for damaging winds up to 60 MPH, heavy rain, and a couple of brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The main time frame is about 10 AM til about noon or 1 PM. Highs will be in the low 70s.

ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD: The first cold front will not cool us off too much, and clouds will hang around after the rain has passed. After the first front moves through tomorrow, a non-tropical Gulf system will bring rain and storms to the area Wednesday and Thursday. This system is not looking as impressive, but still will likely bring some rain and storms. The biggest thing of note currently is the weekend, when a very potent storm system is forecast to move through the area, and poses a risk to bring ALL modes of severe weather. We will continue to monitor the trends in the forecast for all of these events.