Alabama Governor’s Mansion Open for Christmas Candlelight Tours

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s an Alabama tradition — the Governor’s Mansion will be open for Candlelight Tours to celebrate the Christmas season.

Gov. Kay Ivey will open the Governor’s Mansion on the first three Mondays of December, beginning Dec. 6. The tours will be from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Although the tours are free, tickets are required for the self-guided tour. The tickets are free and can be reserved by calling 334-241-8824 or in person at the Governor’s Mansion gift shop, located at 30 Finley Ave., across the street from the side entrance of the mansion, or the Alabama Tourism Department gift shop located in the Center for Commerce.

“Each year leading up to the Christmas Season, the Governor’s Mansion is decorated so beautifully, and I am always so excited to share that with the people of Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “I invite every Alabamian – young and old – to come visit the Mansion to view all of the Christmas decorations in one of the Candlelight Tours. It is great to bring your family, friends or neighbors.”

Jerry Thrash, of Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens is doing the designs and decorations this year.

The Governor’s Mansion is a 1907 Colonial Revival house located at 1142 South Perry St. in Montgomery and has served as the official residence for governors of Alabama sine 1951.