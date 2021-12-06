Family of Slain Wilcox County Constable Could Get Compensation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The family of a retired Wilcox County deputy who was working as a constable could be the first to receive compensation under a change in state law made earlier this year.

The Alabama Constable’s Association says survivors of Constable Madison “Skip” Nicholson could be compensated under a law passed earlier this year that included constables as peace officers eligible for death benefits.

The 78-year-old Nicholson of Camden was fatally wounded and a deputy was shot in a confrontation that left a suspect dead in tiny Yellow Bluff. Investigators say Nicholson died in the line of duty.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)