Historic Selma Church Looks to Rebuild after 2016 Collapse

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An historic old church in Selma — is reaching out to the community for help — to try and preserve it’s legacy.

Green Street Baptist Church hosted leaders of the voting rights movement during the 60’s.

Along with preparing

food for the people who marched from Selma to Montgomery.

The sanctuary at the church collapsed in 2016.

Now, there’s an effort underway to raise money to build a new sanctuary at the historic church.

Aaron Roper is the project manager.

“The next thing is to get the plans drawn for the church and move to the next phase which will be to reconstruct the building,” said Roper.

Green Street Baptist Church was built in 1886.

Information about how you can help the church rebuild is available online — at greenstreetchurch.net.