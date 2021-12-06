Midday Weather Update: Wet and Stormy Monday Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain and storms continue to drop south through Central Alabama as we head into the afternoon. Again, some of these storms may become strong and locally severe, and though there is a very low-end threat for a brief spin-up tornado, the main threat will be from gusty winds. The SPC has a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms for nearly all of Central Alabama the rest of today, with a marginal risk (level 1/5) for South Alabama.

From now through 5PM is when most of us will be dealing with this activity, so remain weather aware. Rain amounts of around 1/2 inch are likely, with some isolated higher amounts. Highs today have been in the mid to upper 70s, but once the rain passes your location, temperatures will turn cooler dropping into the 60s, and by tonight, lows return to the 40s with some lingering scattered light rain.

The front stalls across the state, and that will keep our weather unsettled all week.