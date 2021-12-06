Montgomery Botanical Gardens places over 700 luminaries in honor of lives lost to COVID-19

by Mattie Davis

Members of the community gathered at the Montgomery Botanical Gardens in memory of those in the area whose lives were lost to COVID-19.

781 Montgomerians have lost their lives to the virus. Because of this, the Montgomery Botanical Gardens Board of Directors placed of 700 luminaries throughout the gardens, and visitors could place the name of a loved one inside a luminary in remembrance of them. A program was also held to honor the lost lives including speakers from city and county government.

The luminaries will stay on display for visitors to reflect on the lives lost until December 8.